Sun Belt Conference suspends all competitions indefinitely

The Sun Belt Conference has announced regular-season competitions and conference championships in all sports are suspended indefinitely.

The decision was made in consultation with the league’s presidents, chancellors and directors of athletics to protect the health and wellness of student-athletes, coaches and fans.

The conference includes Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy give the league 10 football members. Little Rock and UTA compete as Sun Belt members in sports other than football.