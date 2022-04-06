NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference will bring back men’s soccer beginning in fall 2022, the league announced on Wednesday.

Nine teams will comprise Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer; three of the new Sun Belt members (as of July 1) James Madison, Marshall, and Old Dominion will join Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and Georgia State. In addition, Kentucky, South Carolina, and West Virginia will compete as affiliate members for men’s soccer only. The Sun Belt Conference previously sponsored men’s soccer from 1976-1995 and 2014-20.

“These elite programs will lend instant credibility and help establish the Sun Belt as one of the nation’s premier men’s collegiate soccer conferences,” said Commissioner Keith Gill. “They each bring their unique traditions and histories of excellence. We welcome them and look forward to a bright future on the pitch.”

The Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer membership will boast some of the sport’s most accomplished programs. The nine teams have combined for more than 100 all-time NCAA Tournament appearances.

Marshall claimed the 2020 NCAA Championship, becoming the first unseeded team to accomplish the feat in nearly 15 years. South Carolina is one of just 24 programs all-time to make 20 or more NCAA Tournament appearances, finishing as national runners-up in 1993.

The Sun Belt Conference was founded in 1976 and began sponsoring football in 2001. The Sun Belt will now sponsor 18 NCAA Division I sports and annually awards nearly $134 million in financial aid to more than 4,600 student-athletes. Beginning July 1, 2022, the Sun Belt membership will be comprised of App State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, ULM, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, and Troy.

2022 Sun Belt Men’s Soccer Schedule



Coastal Carolina

Saturday, September 17 – at West Virginia

Saturday, October 1 – vs. Marshall

Saturday, October 8 – at Georgia State

Saturday, October 15 – vs. South Carolina

Wednesday, October 19 – at Kentucky

Sunday, October 23 – vs. Old Dominion

Friday, October 28 – at James Madison

Tuesday, November 1 – vs. Georgia Southern

