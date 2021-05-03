Taylor earns medalist honors at 2021 U.S. Open local qualifer

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Coastal Carolina University’s Zack Taylor shot a round of 68, 4-under par, on Monday to win medalist honors at the 2021 U.S. Open Local Qualifier at Plantation Bay in Ormand Beach, Fla.

With his first-place finish, Taylor qualified for the 2021 U.S. Open Sectionals at one of nine sites on Monday, June 7.

The amateur golfer won the event by two shots, shooting a 35, 1-under par, on the front nine and a 33, 3-under par, on the back nine. His round consisted of two eagles, on par-5 holes No. 1 and No. 10, two birdies, two bogeys, and 12 pars.

Taylor finished in a tie for second overall with teammate Seth Taylor at the 2021 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Championship last week in El Dorado, Ark. and recently finished third at the second Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament at Mission Inn Club and Resort in March to earn full status for the first half of the Mackenzie Tour season this year.



The Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada is one of three international PGA Tour-sanctioned tours, along with PGA Tour China and PGA Tour Latinoamérica. These provide access to the Korn Ferry Tour and are part of the path to the PGA Tour.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics