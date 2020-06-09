Ten former CCU football players named to Big South all-decade team (2010-19)

Former CCU cornerback and current Buffalo Bills player Josh Norman was one of ten former Chanticleers to make the Big South Conference all decade team for 2010-2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Coastal Carolina University had a total of 10 Chanticleers named to the 2010-19 Big South Football All-Decade Team presented by Hercules Tires, the league office announced today. Earning a spot on the All-Decade Team was Alex Ross, De’Angelo Henderson, Matt Hazel, David Duran, Jamey Cheatwood, Chad Hamilton, Quinn Backus, Josh Norman, Devin Brown, and head coach Joe Moglia.

The 10 Chanticleers were the most by any school on the 2010-19 All-Decade Team.

Coastal also had 10 representatives on the 2000-09 Football All-Decade Team.

The league’s All-Decade Teams were first unveiled as part of the Big South’s 30th Anniversary celebration in 2013-14 to recognize the student-athletes and coaches who excelled in their respective sport in each decade since the Conference’s founding in 1983.

Ross was a 2015 AFCA All-American and a two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Award (2014 and 2015), awarded to the nation’s best FCS offensive player. He was named the 2014 Big South Offensive Player of the Year and was a three-time All-Big South first team selection having earned the honor in 2013, 2014, and 2015. A six-time Big South Player of the Week pick, Ross was the 2015 Big South Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year and earned a spot on the 2015 Big South All-Academic Team. He leads the Big South in 300-yard total offensive games with 16 for his career, is the conference’s career leader in total offense with 11,482 yards, and is the only player in Big South history to have more than one 3,000-yard passing season with three over his career. He is also the Big South’s single-season leader in total offensive yards with 4,080, passing yards with 3,389, and pass completions with 217, all coming in 2014.

He was also a 2015 CoSIDA Division I Academic All-American, a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection, named a FCS Athletics Directors Association Academic All-Star, and a member of the 2016 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society.

Henderson, who was a two-time All-American earning honors in both 2015 and 2016, was also a two-time Walter Payton Award finalist (2015 and 2016), and the 2015 Big South Offensive Player of the Year. A two-time All-Big South first team selection (2014 and 2015), he was named the Big South Player of the Week five times over his three seasons in the Big South from 2013-15.

Prior to his senior season, Henderson set both Big South and NCAA FCS records by scoring at least one touchdown in 26-straight games over 2014 and 2015. In both years, he led the Big South in touchdowns scored with 21 in 2014 and 19 in 2015 and in rushing with 1,534 yards in 2014 and 1,346 yards in 2015.

He went on to be named to the 2016 CCU Football Transition Committee (FTC) All-Conference first team and earn 2016 FTC Offensive Player of the Year honors his senior season.

Henderson set the NCAA Division I record by scoring at least one touchdown in 35 consecutive games during his CCU career. The record included all 14 games in 2014, all 12 games in 2015, and all nine of his games in 2016 (he missed three games due to injury). His streak ended just three touchdowns shy of the NCAA all-division record of 38 by Danny Woodhead of NCAA Division II Chadron State. In game two of his senior season, Henderson scored in his 28th-straight game to break the NCAA Division I (FBS and FCS) record previously held by Lee Suggs of Virginia Tech.

Hazel was a three-time All-Big South performer, garnering first team accolades in both 2012 and 2013 after receiving second team honors in 2011. The Chants’ wideout was tied for the league lead with nine touchdown receptions in 2013 and is one of only 13 student-athletes in Big South history to record multiple 50-plus reception seasons. His 990 receiving yards and 70 receptions in 2013 are both second all-time in CCU single-season history, while his 2,553 career receiving yards is also second all-time. He capped off his Coastal career by playing in the 2014 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Duran was a 2010 second-team All-American and a three-time All-Big South pick, earning first team honors in 2009 and 2010, as well as second team accolades in 2012. A transfer from Michigan State, Duran caught 65 passes for 910 yards and five touchdowns in 36 games at his tight end position. His 14.00 yards per catch career average ranks first in the Big South among all tight ends and 12th all-time among all players in Coastal Carolina history.

Cheatwood was named to both the Associated Press and the Sports Networks/Stats FCS All-America third team in 2013, while also earning honorable mention All-American honors from College Sporting News Fabulous 50. He was a key figure up front that helped to clear the way for a dominant Coastal Carolina offense from 2010-13. He was a three-time All-Big South selection along the offensive front, gathering first team recognition in 2013 after second team honors in both 2010 and 2011. He capped his collegiate career with an invite to the College All-Star Bowl in 2014.

Playing alongside Cheatwood on the dominate Coastal Carolina offensive line from 2011-14, Hamilton earned All-American honors in 2014 from the AFCA, Associated Press, College Sporting News Fabulous 50, and Sports Network/Stats FCS. He was also a three-time All-Big South honoree, picking up first team honors in both 2013 and 2014 after receiving second team recognition in 2012. He was also named to the 2014 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and earned a spot on the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society in 2015.

Backus was a two-time finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the nation’s best FCS defensive player of the year, and was named the FCS Athletic Director’s Association Top Collegiate Linebacker in 2014. He earned multiple All-American honors in both 2013 and 2014, after being named to the Sports Network/Stats FCS All-America third team in 2012.

He was also awarded the Howard Bagwell Big South Male Athlete of the Year award in 2014-15 and was a three-time Big South Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 2013, and 2014). He was a three-time first-team All-Big South selection (2012, 2013, and 2014) and was named the Big South Freshman or Player of the Week 11 times over his career at CCU. He garnered national player of the week recognition 10 times over his four-year career and was named to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society in 2015.

The outstanding linebacker led the Big South in total tackles for three-straight seasons in 2012 (139), 2013 (144), and 2014 (127), and in tackles per game in both 2013 (9.60) and 2014 (9.77). He is also just one of 11 players to record 20 tackles or more in a single game in Big South history, while his 144 total tackles in 2013 are tied for the most by a single player in Big South single-season history. He ranks second all-time in Big South history in career tackles with 441 and is the Big South career leader in forced fumbles with nine.

Norman earned multiple All-American honors in both 2009 and 2011 and was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award in 2011 as a cornerback. A three-time first-team All-Big South selection (2009, 2010, and 2011), Norman was a Big South Freshman/Player of the Week four times and was selected for both the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl in 2012.

He led the Big South in interceptions in 2009 with eight in 11 games played and is one of just 12 players to pick off three or more interceptions in a single game in Big South history. His 13 career interceptions rank third all-time in Big South history, while his 35 pass breakups are first all-time. Norman is also tied with fellow Chanticleer Quinton Teal for the most passes defended in Big South history with 48.

Brown was a two-time All-American, earning second team honors in both 2013 and 2015. He was also named the Big South Special Teams Player of the Year in 2015 and was a three-time first-team All-Big South selection as a kick returner (2013, 2014, and 2015). He led the Big South in kickoff return yards in both 2013 (632) and 2014 (808) and in kickoff return average in 2014 (27.9) and 2015 (28.6). He is also one of just five players in Big South history to return a kickoff for 100 yards and a score. In just three years in the Big South, his 1,983 career kickoff return yards ranks fifth all-time while his career kickoff return average of 26.8 yards ranks second. He also is the Big South’s career leader in kickoff return touchdowns with five.

He also went on to earn FTC second team honors in 2016 as a kick returner his senior season and finished his career first all-time in CCU history in kick return yards (2,454), kick returns (93), kick return touchdowns (5), and average yards per kick return (26.39).

Moglia, who led the Chants from 2012-15 while in the Big South, was a two-time Big South Coach of the Year, earning the top conference honor in both 2012 and 2014. During his time in the Big South, the Chants won three Big South Championships (2012, 2013, and 2014) and made four-straight NCAA FCS Championship Playoff appearances. Over that four-year span, Mogila’s teams went 41-13 overall and 17-5 in Big South play. He was the fastest coach in Big South history to 30 overall wins (30-8) and 40 overall wins (40-11) and has the most FCS Playoff appearances by a head coach in Big South history.

CCU’s Tyler Thigpen (Walter Payton Award finalist, All-American, Big South Offensive Player of the Year), Patrick Hall (Big South Offensive Player of the Year, two-time all-conference), Mike Tolbert (All-American), Jerome Simpson (two-time All-American, Big South Freshman of the Year, four-time all-conference), Brad Poston (All-American, three-time all-conference), Antwon Trice (All-American, three-time all-conference), Adrian Grady (four-time all-conference), Quinton Teal (All-American, three-time all-conference), Josh Hoke (two-time all-conference), and coach David Bennett (three Big South Championships – 2004, 2005, and 2006, one FCS Playoff appearance, two-time National Coach of the Year Finalist, one Big South Coach of the Year award, and a 19-12 Big South, 50-29 overall record) were all named to the 2000-09 Big South Football All-Decade Team.

A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total.

The 2010-19 Football All-Decade Team is listed below in alphabetical order by position and features one quarterback, three running backs, four wide receivers, one tight end, five offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, four linebackers, four defensive backs, one placekicker, one punter, one long snapper, two kick return specialists and one head coach. In case of ties, additional honorees have been added.

2010s FOOTBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM PRESENTED BY HERCULES TIRES

Offense – Name, School

QB – Chandler Burks, Kennesaw State

QB – Alex Ross, Coastal Carolina

RB – Pete Guerriero, Monmouth

RB – De’Angelo Henderson, Coastal Carolina

RB – Miguel Maysonet, Stony Brook

WR – Kenny Cook, Gardner-Webb

WR – Matt Hazel, Coastal Carolina

WR – Chris Summers, Liberty

WR – Reggie White Jr., Monmouth

TE – David Duran, Coastal Carolina

OL – Erik Austell, Charleston Southern

OL – Jonathan Burgess, Liberty

OL – Jamey Cheatwood, Coastal Carolina

OL – Chad Hamilton, Coastal Carolina

OL – Alex Thompson, Monmouth

Defense – Name, School

DL – Anthony Ellis, Charleston Southern

DL – Desmond Johnson Jr., Kennesaw State

DL – O.J. Mau, Gardner-Webb

DL – Chima Uzowihe, Liberty

LB – Bryson Armstrong, Kennesaw State

LB – Quinn Backus, Coastal Carolina

LB – Solomon Brown, Charleston Southern

LB – Chad Geter, Gardner-Webb

LB – Anthony Gore Jr., Kennesaw State

DB – Walt Aikens, Liberty

DB – Mike Basile, Monmouth

DB – Justin Bethel, Presbyterian

DB – Troy McGowens, Charleston Southern

DB – Josh Norman, Coastal Carolina

Special Teams – Name, School

PK – Matt Bevins, Liberty

PK – Justin Thompson, Kennesaw State

P – Trey Turner, Liberty

LS – Richard Wright, Liberty

RS – Devin Brown, Coastal Carolina

RS – Darius Hammond, Charleston Southern

Head Coach, School

Brian Bohannon, Kennesaw State

Joe Moglia, Coastal Carolina

About the Big South All-Decade Teams

Football’s All-Decade Team candidates were determined based on being at least one of the following:

1) Was a multiple all-conference honoree;

2) Was named an All-American;

3) Is a member of the Big South Conference Hall of Fame;

4) Student-athletes must be a college graduate or left their respective institution in good academic standing;

5) Won a conference championship as a coach and/or was voted conference Coach of the Year;

6) Players of the Year, Tournament MVPs, and first-team all-conference honorees will be among the candidate pool for the 2010-19 All-Decade Teams.

Candidates that participated in two different decades were placed in a specific decade based on consultation from member institutions. Member institutions also had final determination in regards to the inclusion of student-athletes and coaches.

Courtesy – Big South Conference