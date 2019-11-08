The Blitz – 1st Round Playoff Edition

Carolina Forest defeated Cane Bay, 42-7 on Thursday night in the 1st round of the SCHSL 5A playoffs.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the scores and highlights from the 1st round of the SCHSL and SCISA playoffs. Our teams in North Carolina are playing in their final week of the regular season.

Thursday Night Playoff Scores:

(4) Cane Bay 7
(1) Carolina Forest 42 (Final)

(4) Scott’s Branch 36
(3) Hemingway 7 (Final)

Class 5A:

(3) Wando
(2) Conway

(3) West Florence
(2) Berkeley

(4) South Florence
(1) Goose Creek

Class 4A:

(4) Lakewood
(1) Myrtle Beach

Marlboro County
(1) Lower Richland

(4) South Aiken
(2) Hartsville

(3) Wilson
(2) Hilton Head Island

(4) North Myrtle Beach
(3) North Augusta

Class 3A:

(4) Cheraw
(1) Manning

(4) Georgetown
(1) Aynor

(3) Lake City
(2) Bishop England

(3) Waccamaw
(2) Dillon

Class 2A:

(4) Oceanside Collegiate
(1) Andrews

(3) Bamberg-Ehrhardt
(2) Mullins

(3) East Clarendon
(2) Woodland

(4) Hannah-Pamplico
(1) Barnwell

(5) Johnsonville
(2) Calhoun County

(6) Latta
(1) Timberland

Class 1A: Green Sea Floyds and Lamar have byes

(4) Dixie
(2) McBee

(6) Denmark-Olar
(2) Lake View

(4) Scott’s Branch
(3) Hemingway

SCISA 2A:

Hilton Head Prep
Florence Christian

Northwood Academy
Trinity-Byrnes

SCISA 1A:

Dillon Christian
Thomas Heyward

Dorchester Academy
Pee Dee Academy

King’s Academy
Bethesda (GA)

Colleton Prep
Carolina Academy

North Carolina Scores:

Richmond (NC)
Scotland County (NC)

Lumberton (NC)
Purnell Swett (NC)

Douglas Byrd (NC)
Fairmont (NC)

