The Blitz – 1st Round Playoff Edition

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the scores and highlights from the 1st round of the SCHSL and SCISA playoffs. Our teams in North Carolina are playing in their final week of the regular season.
Thursday Night Playoff Scores:
(4) Cane Bay 7
(1) Carolina Forest 42 (Final)
(4) Scott’s Branch 36
(3) Hemingway 7 (Final)
Class 5A:
(3) Wando
(2) Conway
(3) West Florence
(2) Berkeley
(4) South Florence
(1) Goose Creek
Class 4A:
(4) Lakewood
(1) Myrtle Beach
Marlboro County
(1) Lower Richland
(4) South Aiken
(2) Hartsville
(3) Wilson
(2) Hilton Head Island
(4) North Myrtle Beach
(3) North Augusta
Class 3A:
(4) Cheraw
(1) Manning
(4) Georgetown
(1) Aynor
(3) Lake City
(2) Bishop England
(3) Waccamaw
(2) Dillon
Class 2A:
(4) Oceanside Collegiate
(1) Andrews
(3) Bamberg-Ehrhardt
(2) Mullins
(3) East Clarendon
(2) Woodland
(4) Hannah-Pamplico
(1) Barnwell
(5) Johnsonville
(2) Calhoun County
(6) Latta
(1) Timberland
Class 1A: Green Sea Floyds and Lamar have byes
(4) Dixie
(2) McBee
(6) Denmark-Olar
(2) Lake View
(4) Scott’s Branch
(3) Hemingway
SCISA 2A:
Hilton Head Prep
Florence Christian
Northwood Academy
Trinity-Byrnes
SCISA 1A:
Dillon Christian
Thomas Heyward
Dorchester Academy
Pee Dee Academy
King’s Academy
Bethesda (GA)
Colleton Prep
Carolina Academy
North Carolina Scores:
Richmond (NC)
Scotland County (NC)
Lumberton (NC)
Purnell Swett (NC)
Douglas Byrd (NC)
Fairmont (NC)