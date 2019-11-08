The Blitz – 1st Round Playoff Edition

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football’s celebration of the program’s 100th home game and first time on national television as a Sun Belt member did not go as planned on Thursday night, as Louisiana scored first and often in a 48-7 win over the Chanticleers in Sun Belt Conference play at Brooks Stadium.

The loss drops Coastal to 4-5 overall and 1-4 in Sun Belt play, while Louisiana improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play.