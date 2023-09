DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A congratulations goes out to Dillon running back Jamarion Fling for being crowned the Pee Dee Blitz player of the week. Fling totaled 156 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in the 44-0 win over Marlboro County.

Dillon (4-1) will host Loris (3-1) Friday night at 7:30pm in region play.