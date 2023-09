LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A congratulations goes out to Latta running back Jamarion Jones for being crowned our Blitz Pee Dee player of the week. Jones totaled 270 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s Blitz game of the week between Latta and Johnsonville. The Vikings won 54-23 and remain undefeated after improving to 5-0 on the season. Jones was 2022 All-Blitz team member and is making a case for himself to be a part of the 2023 team.

Latta will travel to Cheraw on Friday night at 7:30pm.