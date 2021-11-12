Pro Football Challenge

The Blitz – Playoff Edition – 2nd Round

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s the 2nd round of the SCHSL football playoffs and the semifinals for our SCISA schools (Pee Dee Academy and Trinity Collegiate) who are playing for a shot at the state championships next week in Charleston. Below are the scores and highlights with the home team listed on the bottom. All games will begin at 7:30pm.

SCHSL Class 4A:

Aiken
Myrtle Beach

West Florence
South Aiken

North Myrtle Beach
Hartsville

SCHSL Class 3A:

Aynor
Camden

Crestwood
Dillon

SCHSL Class 2A:

Timberland
Cheraw

Newberry
Chesterfield

SCHSL Class 1A:

Green Sea Floyds
Baptist Hill

Carvers Bay
Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Whale Branch
Lake View

McCormick
Lamar

McBee
Calhoun County

SCISA Class 3A Semifinals:

Augusta Christian
Trinity Collegiate

SCISA Class 2A Semifinals:

Pee Dee Academy
Hilton Head Christian

NCHSAA Class 3A – 2nd Round

Scotland County
West Carteret

