The Blitz – Playoff Edition – 2nd Round

(NEXSTAR) – Nearly 100,000 pounds of chicken patty products — some of which were sold at Trader Joe’s — have been recalled due to the possible presence of bone fragments.

The recall, issued Thursday by Innovative Solutions, Inc. of Kent, Washington, concerns two products: 1-pound packages of Chili Lime Chicken Burgers sold at Trader Joe’s, and 9-pound bulk packages of Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders, sold at other markets and retail locations.