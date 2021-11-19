Pro Football Challenge

The Blitz – Playoff Edition – November 19

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – We have reached the 3rd round of the high school football playoffs. Trinity Collegiate out of Darlington will play for a state championship tonight as well in the SCISA League. Below are the scores and highlights from the Friday night action. The home team is listed on the bottom and all kickoff times are at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.

SCHSL Class 4A Playoffs – 3rd Round:

Beaufort
Myrtle Beach

West Florence
Hartsville

SCHSL Class 3A Playoffs – 3rd Round:

Oceanside Collegiate
Dillon

SCHSL Class 2A Playoffs – 3rd Round:

Silver Bluff
Cheraw

SCHSL Class 1A Playoffs – 3rd Round:

Ridge Spring Monetta
Lamar

SCISA Class 3A State Championship Game:

Trinity Collegiate (11-1)
Hammond (12-0) – 7pm (game played at Charleston Southern’s Buccaneer Field)

