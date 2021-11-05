Pro Football Challenge

The Blitz – Playoff Edition – Week 1

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s the high school football playoffs as our area teams begin the journey toward the state finals in Charleston or Columbia. Below are the games, scores, and highlights. The home team is listed on the bottom.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

SCHSL Class 5A:

(3) Chapin
(2) Carolina Forest

(3) Conway
(2) Lexington

(4) Socastee
(1) Dutch Fork

SCHSL Class 4A:

(AL) Midland Valley
(1) Myrtle Beach

(4) Airport
(2) Hartsville

(3) James Island
(3) West Florence

(AL) Wilson
(1) South Aiken

(5) North Myrtle Beach
(1) May River

(4) South Florence
(2) Beaufort

SCHSL Class 3A:

(4) Fox Creek
(1) Dillon

(3) Orangeburg-Wilkinson
(2) Aynor

(3) Loris
(2) Gilbert

(4) Waccamaw
(1) Brookland-Cayce

(4) Lake City
(1) Oceanside Collegiate

SCHSL Class 2A:

(5) Latta
(1) Cheraw

(4) Barnwell
(1) Marion

(3) Woodland
(3) Andrews

(4) Mullins
(1) Philip Simmons

SCHSL Class A:

(5) Blackville-Hilda
(1) Lamar

(4) Estill
(1) Lake View

(3) East Clarendon
(2) Whale Branch

(3) Johnsonville
(2) Branchville

(3) St. John’s
(2) Carvers Bay

(4) Hannah-Pamplico
(1) Bamberg-Ehrhardt

(3) Allendale-Fairfax
(2) Green Sea Floyds

(4) Ware Shoals
(3) McBee

SCISA Class 3A:

Ben Lippen
Trinity Collegiate

SCISA Class 2A:

Florence Christian
Beaufort Academy

Carolina Academy
Hilton Head Christian

John Paul II
Pee Dee Academy

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories