MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs are now upon us! Below are the matchups for Friday night with the home team listed on the bottom. Scores & highlights will be added after the Blitz at 11:10 on News13.
SCHSL Class 5A:
(3) River Bluff
(2) Carolina Forest
(4) Berkeley
(3) St. James
(4) Conway
(2) Summerville
SCHSL Class 4A:
(16) Wilson
(1) AC Flora
(13) Myrtle Beach
(4) May River
(12) Lugoff-Elgin
(5) West Florence
(11) North Myrtle Beach
(5) Irmo
(9) Lucy Beckham
(8) Hartsville
(15) Richland Northeast
(2) South Florence
SCHSL Class 3A:
(4) Marlboro County
(1) Dillon
(4) Loris
(1) Camden
(3) Aynor
(2) Crestwood
SCHSL Class 2A:
(4) Cheraw
(1) Marion
(3) Buford
(2) Andrews
SCHSL Class 1A:
(4) Military Magnet
(1) Johnsonville
(3) Latta
(2) Bamberg-Ehrhardt
(4) Allendale-Fairlax
(1) Lamar
(4) Hannah-Pamplico
(1) Estill
(4) East Clarendon
(1) Cross
(3) St. Johns
(2) Carvers Bay
(3) Whale Branch
(2) Lake View
SCISA Class 4A Playoffs:
Trinity Collegiate
Ben Lippen
SCISA Class 3A Playoffs:
Hilton Head Prep
Pee Dee Academy
PDA advances, HHP has to forfeit due to lack of players
Florence Christian
Hilton Head Christian
SCISA Class 1A Playoffs:
The King’s Academy (Florence)
Lee Academy
NCHSAA Class 3A Playoffs:
Fike
Scotland