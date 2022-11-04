MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs are now upon us! Below are the matchups for Friday night with the home team listed on the bottom. Scores & highlights will be added after the Blitz at 11:10 on News13.

SCHSL Class 5A:

(3) River Bluff

(2) Carolina Forest

(4) Berkeley

(3) St. James

(4) Conway

(2) Summerville

SCHSL Class 4A:

(16) Wilson

(1) AC Flora

(13) Myrtle Beach

(4) May River

(12) Lugoff-Elgin

(5) West Florence

(11) North Myrtle Beach

(5) Irmo

(9) Lucy Beckham

(8) Hartsville

(15) Richland Northeast

(2) South Florence

SCHSL Class 3A:

(4) Marlboro County

(1) Dillon

(4) Loris

(1) Camden

(3) Aynor

(2) Crestwood

SCHSL Class 2A:

(4) Cheraw

(1) Marion

(3) Buford

(2) Andrews

SCHSL Class 1A:

(4) Military Magnet

(1) Johnsonville

(3) Latta

(2) Bamberg-Ehrhardt

(4) Allendale-Fairlax

(1) Lamar

(4) Hannah-Pamplico

(1) Estill

(4) East Clarendon

(1) Cross

(3) St. Johns

(2) Carvers Bay

(3) Whale Branch

(2) Lake View

SCISA Class 4A Playoffs:

Trinity Collegiate

Ben Lippen

SCISA Class 3A Playoffs:

Hilton Head Prep

Pee Dee Academy

PDA advances, HHP has to forfeit due to lack of players

Florence Christian

Hilton Head Christian

SCISA Class 1A Playoffs:

The King’s Academy (Florence)

Lee Academy

NCHSAA Class 3A Playoffs:

Fike

Scotland