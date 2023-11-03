MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The chase for a state championship begins tonight for dozens of teams in the Pee Dee & Grand Strand. Below are the games, scores, and then highlights after the 11pm Blitz.
SCHSL Class 5A:
St. James
Carolina Forest
Conway
Berkeley
Socastee
Fort Dorchester
SCHSL Class 4A:
Lugoff-Elgin
South Florence
May River
Myrtle Beach
AC Flora
Hartsville
West Florence
Lucy Beckham
Wilson
James Island
SCHSL Class 3A:
North Charleston
Dillon
Aynor
Hanahan
Darlington
Gilbert
Lake City
Brookland-Cayce
Beaufort
Loris
SCHSL Class 2A:
North Central
Andrews
Woodland
Cheraw
Central Pageland
Marion
SCHSL Class 1A:
St. John’s
Johnsonville
Lake View
Whale Branch
Branchville
Lamar
Carvers Bay
Baptist High
Hannah-Pamplico
Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Military Magnet
East Clarendon
Hemingway
Cross
Allendale-Fairfax
Latta
SCISA Class 4A:
Trinity Collegiate
Hammond
SCISA Class 3A:
John Paul II
Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy
Hilton Head Christian
SCISA Class 1A:
Dillon Christian
Dorchester Academy
NCHSAA Class 3A:
Rocky Mount
Scotland (NC)