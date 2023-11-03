MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The chase for a state championship begins tonight for dozens of teams in the Pee Dee & Grand Strand. Below are the games, scores, and then highlights after the 11pm Blitz.

SCHSL Class 5A:

St. James
Carolina Forest

Conway
Berkeley

Socastee
Fort Dorchester

SCHSL Class 4A:

Lugoff-Elgin
South Florence

May River
Myrtle Beach

AC Flora
Hartsville

West Florence
Lucy Beckham

Wilson
James Island

SCHSL Class 3A:

North Charleston
Dillon

Aynor
Hanahan

Darlington
Gilbert

Lake City
Brookland-Cayce

Beaufort
Loris

SCHSL Class 2A:

North Central
Andrews

Woodland
Cheraw

Central Pageland
Marion

SCHSL Class 1A:

St. John’s
Johnsonville

Lake View
Whale Branch

Branchville
Lamar

Carvers Bay
Baptist High

Hannah-Pamplico
Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Military Magnet
East Clarendon

Hemingway
Cross

Allendale-Fairfax
Latta

SCISA Class 4A:

Trinity Collegiate
Hammond

SCISA Class 3A:

John Paul II
Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy
Hilton Head Christian

SCISA Class 1A:

Dillon Christian
Dorchester Academy

NCHSAA Class 3A:

Rocky Mount
Scotland (NC)