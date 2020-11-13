The Blitz – Playoff Edition – Week 1

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s playoff time for our South Carolina High School League teams! The first round happens on Friday night. Our South Carolina Independent School Association members are into the state semifinals. Below are the scores and highlights from the action all across the state.

SCHSL Class 5A – First Round

Carolina Forest
Goose Creek

SCHSL Class 4A – First Round

James Island
North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach
South Aiken

West Florence
Beaufort

SCHSL Class 3A – First Round

Hanahan
Dillon – Postponed to Saturday at 4pm

Aynor
Oceanside Collegiate

Lake City
Gilbert

SCHSL Class 2A – First Round

Andrews
Cheraw

Andrew Jackson
Marion

SCHSL Class 1A – First Round

Baptist Hill
Carvers Bay

Allendale-Fairfax
Lake View

Johnsonville
Whale Branch

Williston-Elko
Lamar

SCISA Playoffs – Semifinal Round

Pee Dee Academy
Hilton Head Christian

Orangeburg Prep
Carolina Academy

Dillon Christian
Thomas Heyward

