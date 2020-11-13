The Blitz – Playoff Edition – Week 1

MULLINS (WBTW) - One day after signing his letter of intent to play baseball at Francis Marion, Pee Dee Academy wide receiver Caleb Oakley earned our final Pee Dee Blitz player of the week award for 2020. Oakley also a football standout had 154 receiving yards on 12 catches and 4 scores in their 49-28 win over Beaufort Academy in the 1st round of the Class 2A SCISA playoffs.

Oakley has put together quite the career on the turf, nearly 3000 career receiving yards and 46 total touchdowns.