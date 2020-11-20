The Blitz – Playoff Edition – Week 2

Carolina Academy out of Lake City will play for a SCISA 2A state championship on Saturday at noon against Hilton Head Christian Academy.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football playoffs roll on tonight and on Saturday. Below are those scores and highlights from the night.

SCHSL Class 5A:

Carolina Forest
Dutch Fork

SCHSL Class 4A:

North Augusta
North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach
Beaufort

SCHSL Class 3A:

Dillon
Gilbert – Friday at 7:30pm

SCHSL Class 2A:

Andrews
Pelion

Barnwell
Marion

SCHSL Class A:

Wagener-Salley
Lamar – Friday at 7:30pm

Lake View
Carvers Bay – Friday at 7:30pm

SCISA Class 2A State Championship:
Saturday, November 21

Carolina Academy
Hilton Head Christian Academy – Noon – Charleston Southern University

