The Blitz – Playoffs Week 2

CONWAY – Junior guard Zacharyia Esmon scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to lift the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team to a 63-54 win over UNC Greensboro Wednesday night at the HTC Center. The win puts the Chanticleers at 2-0 for the season, while UNC Greensboro dropped to 1-2.

Esmon, a transfer from Walters State (TN) Community College, got scoring support from senior guard DJ Williams, who had 17 points and senior guard Torrie Cash, who had 12. Esmon scored 10 points on a 16-0 Coastal run early in the final period to lift the Chanticleers to a commanding 53-40 advantage, its largest lead of the night.