The Blitz – Playoffs Week 2

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the 2nd round playoff scores and highlights from the SCHSL and SCISA league teams. Our North Carolina schools will participate in the 1st round of their postseason Thursday and Friday night.
Thursday Night:
North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach (7pm)
River Bluff
Carolina Forest (7pm)
Dillon
Wade Hampton (7pm)
May River
Aynor (7:30pm)
Lake View
Branchville (7:30pm)
Fairmont (NC)
Clinton (NC) (7:30pm)
Friday Night:
Florence Christian
Hilton Head Christian Academy (7pm)
Wilson
Brookland-Cayce (7:30pm)
Hartsville
Beaufort (7:30pm)
Lake City
Gilbert (7:30pm)
Cheraw
Strom Thurmond (7:30pm)
St. John’s
Green Sea Floyds (7:30pm)
Ware Shoals
Lamar (7:30pm)
McBee
Blackville-Hilda (7:30pm)
Thomas Heyward
Pee Dee Academy (7:30pm)
Carolina Academy
Bethesda Academy (7:30pm)
Orangeburg Prep
Trinity-Byrnes (7:30pm)
South Central (NC)
Scotland County (NC) (7:30pm)