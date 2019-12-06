The Blitz – SCHSL State Championship Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s high school football state championship weekend and we have 3 teams from across our area looking to bring home state titles. Dillon, Green Sea Floyds, and Myrtle Beach are all in Columbia aiming to finish the 2019 season on top. Below are the scores & highlights from their games.
Friday Night Scores:
SCHSL 1A State Championship
Green Sea Floyds
Ridge Spring-Monetta (8pm)
North Carolina 4A Eastern Regional Final
Scotland County
Cardinal Gibbons (7:30pm)
Saturday Night Scores:
SCHSL 3A State Championship
Dillon
Chapman (3pm)
SCHSL 4A State Championship
Myrtle Beach
Wren (6:30pm)