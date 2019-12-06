The Blitz – SCHSL State Championship Weekend

CONWAY – Frontcourt players Aja Blount and Naheria Hamilton combined for 32 points and 19 rebounds to lead Coastal Carolina to an easy 86-44 win over outmatched UNC Pembroke Thursday night at the HTC Center. The Chanticleers improved to 6-1 on the season while the Braves fell to 5-3 on the year.

Blount, a sophomore forward, had 18 points while Hamilton, a senior forward, had 14 points to pace five Coastal players in double figures. Hamilton also pulled down 11 rebounds to register the 21st double-double of her career while Blount was just two rebounds short of getting her third career double-double.