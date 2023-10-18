MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s the second to the last week of the high school football regular season. Below are the scores and then highlights after Friday night’s Blitz. All games begin at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY NIGHT SCHSL SCORES:

Socastee
Carolina Forest – 7pm

St. James
Sumter

West Florence
Hartsville

Wilson
Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach
South Florence

Georgetown
Aynor

Waccamaw
Dillon

Manning
Loris

Kingstree
Mullins

Cheraw
Buford

Green Sea Floyds
Hannah-Pamplico

FRIDAY NIGHT SCHSL SCORES:

Lamar
Lake View

Hemingway
Scott’s Branch

Lee Central
Andrews

Darlington
Lakewood

Carvers Bay
East Clarendon

SCISA SCORES:

First Baptist
Florence Christian – Thursday Night – 7:30pm

King’s Academy
Cross

Northwood Academy
Pee Dee Academy – Thursday Night – 7:30pm

Hilton Head Prep
Trinity Collegiate

NORTH CAROLINA SCORES:

Lumberton
Seventy-First

Scotland
Lee County