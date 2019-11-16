Live Now
The Blitz top plays – 2nd round playoff edition

Sports

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Our final Top Plays for the 2019 season come from 2 Pee Dee schools and a Grand Strand school. Head to the BLITZ Facebook page to vote! Voting closes Sunday night at 11pm, we'll announce a winner on News13 at 11pm.

facebook.com/WBTW.blitz

facebook.com/WBTW.blitz

Play 1: Carolina Forest’s Trevor Lavallee – kickoff return TD
Use the LIKE emoji to VOTE

Play 2: Pee Dee Academy’s Connor Gasque – punt return for TD
Use the LOVE emoji to VOTE

Play 3: Wilson’s Zayshaun Rice – fake field goal and TD run
Use the WOW emoji to VOTE

