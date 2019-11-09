The Blitz – Top Plays – Playoffs First Round

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the top plays of the week from the 1st round of the SCHSL and SCISA playoffs. You can cast your VOTE on the Blitz Facebook Page. The voting will end Sunday night at 11pm and we’ll reveal a winner on News13 at 11.

facebook.com/WBTW.Blitz

Play 1: Dillon’s Kydrick Brown, tip drill interception vs Waccamaw

Use the LIKE emoji to VOTE

Play 2: Trinity-Byrnes’s Nick Jones , 67-yard TD run vs Northwood Academy

Use the LOVE emoji to VOTE

Play 3: Conway’s Xavier Kinlaw, 75-yard TD catch vs Wando

Use the WOW emoji to VOTE

