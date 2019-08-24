The Blitz Top Plays – Week 0

Breaking News Alert
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Be sure to vote for your favorite play from Week 0 of the high school football season. We will reveal a winner on the news Sunday night at 11pm on News13.

Head to the Blitz Facebook Page and follow the instructions to cast your vote.
https://www.facebook.com/WBTW.Blitz/

Play 1: Marion’s William Lavon Gurley – forcing a fumble, taking it back for a TD – LIKE on Facebook

Play 2: Cheraw’s Ricky Lockhart’s 65 yard touchdown catch, making everyone miss. – LOVE on Facebook

Play 3: Socastee’s Jake Marlow gets up for the interception against West Brunswick – WOW on Facebook

