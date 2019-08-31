Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian upgraded to Category 4 storm
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

The Blitz Top Plays – Week 1

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the top 3 plays of the week to choose from, from week high school football action. To vote head to the WBTW Blitz Football Facebook Page and use the LIKE, LOVE, or WOW emojis in the post to count as your VOTE!

Play 1: Aynor’s Deondre Ranson – INT return for Touchdown against Aynor
Play 2: Cheraw’s Jalen Coit TD grab against Marlboro County
Play 3: North Myrtle Beach’s Zyer Belle – touchdown catch against Loris
