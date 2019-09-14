The Blitz Top Plays – Week 3

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the Blitz Top Plays of the Week from week 3 of the season. Click on the link below to view all of them and then vote on the Blitz Facebook Page! The voting will close Sunday night at 11pm and we will reveal a winner on News13 at 11!

Play 1:
Hartsville’s Kevon Haigler with a niffy interception in traffic
Use the LIKE emoji on the Facebook post

Play 2:
West Florence running back Terry McKithen with a 54 yard TD run
Use the LOVE emoji on the Facebook post

Play 3:
Loris wide receiver Brice Faircloth, long and impressive TD catch and run
Use the WOW emoji face on the Facebook post

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: