The Blitz Top Plays – Week 3

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the Blitz Top Plays of the Week from week 3 of the season. Click on the link below to view all of them and then vote on the Blitz Facebook Page! The voting will close Sunday night at 11pm and we will reveal a winner on News13 at 11!

Play 1:

Hartsville’s Kevon Haigler with a niffy interception in traffic

Play 2:

West Florence running back Terry McKithen with a 54 yard TD run

Play 3:

Loris wide receiver Brice Faircloth, long and impressive TD catch and run

