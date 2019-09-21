The Blitz Top Plays – Week 4

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Go VOTE for the Blitz Top Play of the Week for week 4 of the high school football regular season. Below are the 3 choices and the video to watch. You can vote on our Blitz Facebook Page using the LIKE, LOVE, and WOW emojis. The winner will be announced on Sunday night during News13 at 11pm.

Play 1: Myrtle Beach’s Xayvion Knox kick return for a touchdown

Use the LIKE emoji on the Blitz Facebook Page

Play 2: Alvion Pendergrass tipped interception for the turnover

Use the LOVE emoji on the Blitz Facebook Page

Play 3: Waccamaw Scott Stephens 75 yard interception return for a TD

Use the WOW emoji on the Blitz Facebook Page

facebook.com/wbtw.blitz