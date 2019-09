MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – VOTE for the Blitz Top Play of the week on our Blitz Facebook Page! Voting will close on Sunday night at 11pm and we’ll reveal a winner during the news at 11pm.

Play 1: Myrtle Beach’s Darius Hough – long TD catch and run

Use the LIKE emoji to vote

Play 2: Lake View’s Ja’Correus Ford – kickoff return for a TD

Use the LOVE emoji to vote

Play 3: Wilson’s Yavin Smith long TD run

Use the WOW emoji to vote

facebook.com/wbtw.blitz to vote!