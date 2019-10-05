The Blitz Top Plays – Week 6

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – VOTE for the Blitz Top Play from Week 6 of the high school football season. You can watch the plays here and then vote on the Blitz Facebook Page ( https://www.facebook.com/WBTW.Blitz/?ref=bookmarks ) using either the LIKE, LOVE, or WOW emoji. The winner will be announced Sunday night on News13 at 11pm.

Play 1: Lamar’s Quan Toney kickoff return TD vs Gray Collegiate
Play 2: Carolina Forest’s Mo Belfield long TD run vs Socastee
Play 3: Dillon’s Ahmari Huggins-Bruce 93-yard TD reception vs Marion
