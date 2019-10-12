The Blitz Top Plays – Week 7

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Make sure to VOTE for the top Blitz play of the week on our BLITZ Facebook Page. Below are the plays and directions for how to vote. The voting closes Sunday night at 11pm and we’ll reveal the winner on News13 at 11pm.

Play 1: Hannah-Pamplico’s Davian Coaxum Pick 6 for a score
Use the LIKE emoji to VOTE

Play 2: Wilson’s Jakobe Quillen tips to himself for the TD
Use the LOVE emoji to VOTE

Play 3: West Florence’s Wyatt Emerson, double stiff arm TD grab.
Use the WOW emoji to VOTE

facebook.com/wbtw.blitz

https://www.facebook.com/WBTW.Blitz/

