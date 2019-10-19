The Blitz Top Plays – Week 8

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Be sure to VOTE for the top Blitz play of the week for week 8. Below are the nominees, video, and how to vote on the Blitz Facebook Page. Voting will close on Sunday night at 11pm and we’ll reveal a winner during the news at 11pm.

Play 1: Carolina Forest WR Josh Murphy – 75 yard TD catch and run
Play 2: Green Sea Floyds RB Jaquan Dixon – 60 yard TD run
Play 3: Hartsville WR Dariyan Pendergrass TD grab over a defensive back
To VOTE: Head to our Facebook Page and vote on the Top Plays Week 8 post.
facebook.com/WBTW.Blitz

