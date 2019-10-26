The Blitz Top Plays – Week 9

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below is the video for our Blitz Top Plays of the week for week 9! You can view them here and head to the Blitz Facebook Page to vote. The voting closes Sunday night at 11pm and we’ll reveal a winner on News13 at 11pm.
facebook.com/WBTW.Blitz
Play 1: Trinity-Byrnes running back Reggion Bennett, 80 yard score
Use the LIKE emoji to VOTE
Play 2: Carvers Bay halfback touchdown pass to Montenius Bromell
Use the LOVE emoji to VOTE
Play 3: Wilson’s Jakobe Quillen catch and touchdown run
Use the WOW emoji to VOTE
facebook.com/WBTW.Blitz