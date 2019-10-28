The Blitz Top Teams – Week 10

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) -- The Blitz week nine play of the week goes to Trinity-Byrnes running back Reggion Bennett who beat out Wilson's Jakobe Quillen and Carvers Bay's Montenius Bromell.

The run came in the first quarter of the Titans big win in our game of the week over Florence Christian. Bennett finished with two scores on the ground and also threw for one on a trick play.