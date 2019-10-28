Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 at 5, 5:30 and 6 pm

The Blitz Top Teams – Week 10

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s the final week of the high school football regular season for most. Chris and Derek has their latest Blitz Top Teams heading to the action in Week 10.

Chris Parks:

  1. Myrtle Beach (8-0)
  2. Carolina Forest (7-1)
  3. Aynor (8-0)
  4. Green Sea Floyds (7-1)
  5. Dillon (7-1)
  6. Scotland County (NC) (8-1)
  7. Lamar (7-2)
  8. Trinity-Byrnes (9-2)
  9. Hartsville (6-3)
  10. Andrews (7-1)

Derek Kopp:

  1. Myrtle Beach (8-0)
  2. Scotland County (8-1)
  3. Green Sea Floyds (7-1)
  4. Aynor (8-0)
  5. Trinity-Byrnes (9-2)
  6. Dillon (7-1)
  7. Carolina Forest (7-1)
  8. Lamar (7-2)
  9. Hartsville (6-3)
  10. Wilson (7-2)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Trending Stories