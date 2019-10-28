The Blitz Top Teams – Week 10

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s the final week of the high school football regular season for most. Chris and Derek has their latest Blitz Top Teams heading to the action in Week 10.
Chris Parks:
- Myrtle Beach (8-0)
- Carolina Forest (7-1)
- Aynor (8-0)
- Green Sea Floyds (7-1)
- Dillon (7-1)
- Scotland County (NC) (8-1)
- Lamar (7-2)
- Trinity-Byrnes (9-2)
- Hartsville (6-3)
- Andrews (7-1)
Derek Kopp:
- Myrtle Beach (8-0)
- Scotland County (8-1)
- Green Sea Floyds (7-1)
- Aynor (8-0)
- Trinity-Byrnes (9-2)
- Dillon (7-1)
- Carolina Forest (7-1)
- Lamar (7-2)
- Hartsville (6-3)
- Wilson (7-2)