The Blitz Top Teams – Week 3

The Wilson Tigers were a big jumper in Chris and Derek’s list of Top 10 teams, the Tigers are 3-0 right now.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Week 2 of the high school football season continues Monday and even Tuesday for some area squads thanks to the effects from Hurricane Dorian. Everyone should be a go for Week 3 on Friday night, so with that, Chris and Derek have their Top 10 teams heading into Friday.

Chris Parks:

  1. Myrtle Beach (1-0)
  2. Dillon (2-0)
  3. Green Sea Floyds (2-0)
  4. Carolina Forest (1-0)
  5. Scotland County (2-0)
  6. Wilson (3-0)
  7. Cheraw (3-0)
  8. North Myrtle Beach (2-0)
  9. West Florence (2-0)
  10. Hartsville (1-1)

Derek Kopp:

1. Myrtle Beach (1-0)
2. Dillon (2-0)
3. Green Sea Floyds (2-0)
4. Carolina Forest (1-0)
5. Wilson (3-0)
6. Hartsville (1-1)
7. Cheraw (3-0)
8. Scotland County (2-0)
9. North Myrtle Beach (2-0)
10. West Florence (2-0)

