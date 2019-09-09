The Blitz Top Teams – Week 3

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Week 2 of the high school football season continues Monday and even Tuesday for some area squads thanks to the effects from Hurricane Dorian. Everyone should be a go for Week 3 on Friday night, so with that, Chris and Derek have their Top 10 teams heading into Friday.
Chris Parks:
- Myrtle Beach (1-0)
- Dillon (2-0)
- Green Sea Floyds (2-0)
- Carolina Forest (1-0)
- Scotland County (2-0)
- Wilson (3-0)
- Cheraw (3-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (2-0)
- West Florence (2-0)
- Hartsville (1-1)
Derek Kopp:
1. Myrtle Beach (1-0)
2. Dillon (2-0)
3. Green Sea Floyds (2-0)
4. Carolina Forest (1-0)
5. Wilson (3-0)
6. Hartsville (1-1)
7. Cheraw (3-0)
8. Scotland County (2-0)
9. North Myrtle Beach (2-0)
10. West Florence (2-0)