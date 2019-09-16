The Blitz Top Teams – Week 4

MYRTLE BEACH – Chris and Derek lay out their top 10 teams for week 4 of the high school football season.
Chris Parks:
- Myrtle Beach (2-0)
- Dillon (2-0)
- Green Sea Floyds (3-0)
- Carolina Forest (2-0)
- Scotland County (3-0)
- Wilson (4-0)
- Cheraw (4-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (3-0)
- West Florence (3-0)
- Marion (4-0)
Derek Kopp:
- Myrtle Beach (2-0)
- Dillon (2-0)
- Green Sea Floyds (3-0)
- Carolina Forest (2-0)
- Wilson (4-0)
- Cheraw (4-0)
- Scotland County (3-0)
- Hartsville (2-1)
- North Myrtle Beach (3-0)
- West Florence (3-0)