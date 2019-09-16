The Blitz Top Teams – Week 4

The Marion Swamp Foxes are 4-0 and have entered Chris’s top 10 this week.

MYRTLE BEACH – Chris and Derek lay out their top 10 teams for week 4 of the high school football season.

Chris Parks:

  1. Myrtle Beach (2-0)
  2. Dillon (2-0)
  3. Green Sea Floyds (3-0)
  4. Carolina Forest (2-0)
  5. Scotland County (3-0)
  6. Wilson (4-0)
  7. Cheraw (4-0)
  8. North Myrtle Beach (3-0)
  9. West Florence (3-0)
  10. Marion (4-0)

Derek Kopp:

  1. Myrtle Beach (2-0)
  2. Dillon (2-0)
  3. Green Sea Floyds (3-0)
  4. Carolina Forest (2-0)
  5. Wilson (4-0)
  6. Cheraw (4-0)
  7. Scotland County (3-0)
  8. Hartsville (2-1)
  9. North Myrtle Beach (3-0)
  10. West Florence (3-0)

