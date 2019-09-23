Breaking News Alert
The Blitz Top Teams – Week 5

Luke Doty pumps up the crowd during our game of the week between Carolina Forest and Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) — Chris and Derek lay out their top 10 teams for week 5 of the high school football season.

Chris Parks:

  1. Myrtle Beach (3-0)
  2. Dillon (3-0)
  3. Scotland County (4-0)
  4. Wilson (4-0)
  5. North Myrtle Beach (5-0)
  6. Carolina Forest (2-1)
  7. Marion (5-0)
  8. Lamar (4-1)
  9. Aynor (3-0)
  10. Green Sea Floyds (3-1)

Derek Kopp:

  1. Myrtle Beach (3-0)
  2. Dillon (3-0)
  3. Wilson (4-0)
  4. Scotland County (4-0)
  5. Green Sea Floyds (3-1)
  6. North Myrtle Beach (4-0)
  7. Hartsville (3-1)
  8. Carolina Forest (2-1)
  9. Lamar (5-1)
  10. Marion (5-0)

