The Blitz Top Teams – Week 5

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) — Chris and Derek lay out their top 10 teams for week 5 of the high school football season.
Chris Parks:
- Myrtle Beach (3-0)
- Dillon (3-0)
- Scotland County (4-0)
- Wilson (4-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (5-0)
- Carolina Forest (2-1)
- Marion (5-0)
- Lamar (4-1)
- Aynor (3-0)
- Green Sea Floyds (3-1)
Derek Kopp:
- Myrtle Beach (3-0)
- Dillon (3-0)
- Wilson (4-0)
- Scotland County (4-0)
- Green Sea Floyds (3-1)
- North Myrtle Beach (4-0)
- Hartsville (3-1)
- Carolina Forest (2-1)
- Lamar (5-1)
- Marion (5-0)