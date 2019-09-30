The Blitz Top Teams – Week 6 Edition

The Aynor Blue Jackets are 4-0 and in Chris and Derek’s Top 10 going into week 6.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek lay out their Blitz Top 10 teams going into Week 6 of the high school football regular season. Just about everyone will be into regional play as the race for the postseason really begins to heat up.

Chris Parks Top 10:

  1. Myrtle Beach (4-0)
  2. Dillon (4-0)
  3. Scotland County (NC) (4-0)
  4. Wilson (5-0)
  5. Carolina Forest (3-1)
  6. North Myrtle Beach (4-0)
  7. Lamar (5-1)
  8. Marion (5-0)
  9. Aynor (4-0)
  10. Green Sea Floyds (4-1)

Derek Kopp Top 10:

  1. Myrtle Beach (4-0)
  2. Dillon (4-0)
  3. Wilson (5-0)
  4. Scotland County (NC) (4-0)
  5. North Myrtle Beach (4-0)
  6. Lamar (5-1)
  7. Carolina Forest (3-1)
  8. Green Sea Floyds (4-1)
  9. Marion (5-0)
  10. Aynor (4-0)

