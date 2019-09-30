The Blitz Top Teams – Week 6 Edition

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek lay out their Blitz Top 10 teams going into Week 6 of the high school football regular season. Just about everyone will be into regional play as the race for the postseason really begins to heat up.
Chris Parks Top 10:
- Myrtle Beach (4-0)
- Dillon (4-0)
- Scotland County (NC) (4-0)
- Wilson (5-0)
- Carolina Forest (3-1)
- North Myrtle Beach (4-0)
- Lamar (5-1)
- Marion (5-0)
- Aynor (4-0)
- Green Sea Floyds (4-1)
Derek Kopp Top 10:
- Myrtle Beach (4-0)
- Dillon (4-0)
- Wilson (5-0)
- Scotland County (NC) (4-0)
- North Myrtle Beach (4-0)
- Lamar (5-1)
- Carolina Forest (3-1)
- Green Sea Floyds (4-1)
- Marion (5-0)
- Aynor (4-0)