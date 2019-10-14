The Blitz Top Teams – Week 8

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek present their Blitz Top 10 teams going into Week 8 of the high school football regular season.
Chris:
- Myrtle Beach (6-0)
- Dillon (6-0)
- Wilson (7-0)
- Scotland County (NC) (7-0)
- Carolina Forest (5-1)
- Aynor (6-0)
- Green Sea Floyds (5-1)
- North Myrtle Beach (5-1)
- Lamar (5-2)
- Mullins (5-2)
Derek:
- Myrtle Beach (6-0)
- Dillon (6-0)
- Wilson (7-0)
- Scotland Co. (7-0)
- Aynor (6-0)
- Carolina Forest (5-1)
- Green Sea Floyds (5-1)
- North Myrtle Beach (5-1)
- Trinity-Byrnes (8-2)
- Lamar (5-2)