The Blitz Top Teams – Week 8

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek present their Blitz Top 10 teams going into Week 8 of the high school football regular season.

Chris:

  1. Myrtle Beach (6-0)
  2. Dillon (6-0)
  3. Wilson (7-0)
  4. Scotland County (NC) (7-0)  
  5. Carolina Forest (5-1)
  6. Aynor (6-0)
  7. Green Sea Floyds (5-1)
  8. North Myrtle Beach (5-1)
  9. Lamar (5-2)
  10. Mullins (5-2)

Derek:

  1. Myrtle Beach (6-0)
  2. Dillon (6-0)
  3. Wilson (7-0)
  4. Scotland Co. (7-0)
  5. Aynor (6-0)
  6. Carolina Forest (5-1)
  7. Green Sea Floyds (5-1)
  8. North Myrtle Beach (5-1)
  9. Trinity-Byrnes (8-2)
  10. Lamar (5-2)

