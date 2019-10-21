The Blitz Top Teams – Week 9

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek present their Blitz Top 10 teams going into Week 9 of the high school football regular season following a week filled with upsets across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.
Chris:
- Myrtle Beach – (7-0)
- Scotland (NC) – (8-0)
- Carolina Forest – (6-1)
- Aynor- (7-0)
- Green Sea Floyds – (6-1)
- Dillon – (6-1)
- Lamar – (7-2)
- Wilson – (7-1)
- Mullins – (6-2)
- Trinity-Byrnes – (8-2)
Derek:
- Myrtle Beach – (7-0)
- Scotland (NC) – (8-0)
- Green Sea Floyds – (6-1)
- Aynor – (7-0)
- Dillon – (6-1)
- Carolina Forest – (6-1)
- Wilson – (7-1)
- Lamar – (7-2)
- Trinity-Byrnes – (8-2)
- Hartsville – (5-3)