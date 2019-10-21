Breaking News Alert
The Blitz Top Teams – Week 9

Aynor celebrating after knocking off former #2 team Dillon.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Chris and Derek present their Blitz Top 10 teams going into Week 9 of the high school football regular season following a week filled with upsets across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

Chris:

  1. Myrtle Beach – (7-0)
  2. Scotland (NC) – (8-0)
  3. Carolina Forest – (6-1) 
  4. Aynor- (7-0) 
  5. Green Sea Floyds – (6-1) 
  6. Dillon – (6-1) 
  7. Lamar – (7-2) 
  8. Wilson – (7-1)
  9. Mullins – (6-2) 
  10. Trinity-Byrnes – (8-2) 

Derek:

  1. Myrtle Beach – (7-0)
  2. Scotland (NC) – (8-0)
  3. Green Sea Floyds – (6-1)
  4. Aynor – (7-0)
  5. Dillon – (6-1)
  6. Carolina Forest – (6-1)
  7. Wilson – (7-1)
  8. Lamar – (7-2)
  9. Trinity-Byrnes – (8-2)
  10. Hartsville – (5-3)

