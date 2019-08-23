Breaking News Alert
Tropics Update: Latest on a tropical system that may affect our area

The Blitz – Week 0 Scores, Highlights, and Pictures

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lake View defeated Hannah-Pamplico 46-6 on Thursday night to begin the season 1-0.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The high school football season is underway across our part of the Carolinas. Below are the latest scores, highlights, and pictures from the first of many weeks throughout the fall!

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Lake City 6
Wilson 43 (Final)

Lake View 46
Hannah-Pamplico 6 (Final)

Marion 28
Johnsonville 8 (Final)

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Conway
North Myrtle Beach

South Florence
James Island

Crestwood
West Florence

West Brunswick (NC)
Socastee

Loris
St. James

Ridgeland-Hardeeville
Marlboro County

Darlington
Cheraw

Havelock (NC)
Dillon

Carvers Bay
Waccamaw

Mullins
Latta

Timmonsville
East Clarendon

Lamar
Hemingway

Green Sea Floyds
West Columbus (NC)

McBee
Andrew Jackson

King’s Academy
Dorchester Academy

St. Joseph’s
Carolina Academy

Southeast Guilford
Scotland County (NC)

Pine Forest (NC)
Purnell Swett (NC)

Fairmont (NC)
Forest Hills

Terry Sanford
Lumberton (NC) – Monday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: