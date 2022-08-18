MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football season has begun! Below are the scores and highlights from all the action in Week 0 across the region.
THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:
Marion 58
Lake View 14 (Final)
Northern Durham 0
Scotland (NC) 50 (Final)
FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES:
Wilson
Aynor
Hartsville
Conway
Socastee
North Myrtle Beach
St. James
Waccamaw
West Brunswick (NC)
Carolina Forest
South Florence
Goose Creek
Lexington
West Florence
Myrtle Beach
Camden
Green Sea Floyds
Loris
Georgetown
Hanahan
Carvers Bay
Fairfield Central
Lewisville
East Clarendon
Latta
Mullins
Hannah-Pamplico
McBee
Philip Simmons
Andrews
Fairmont (NC)
Lumberton (NC)
Laurence Manning
Lake City
Lamar
Hemingway
North Central
Johnsonville
King’s Academy
St. John’s Christian
Conway Christian
Calhoun Academy