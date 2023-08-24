MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s Week 1 of the high school football season across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Below are the scores & highlights (after the 11pm Blitz) from around the region.
THURSDAY NIGHT SCORE:
North Central 18
Hannah-Pamplico 46 (Final)
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:
Myrtle Beach
Conway
Silver Bluff
Socastee
Philip Simmons
St. James
Summerville
Carolina Forest
Marion
Wilson
Lake City
West Florence
Hartsville
Darlington
North Myrtle Beach
Loris
South Florence
Oceanside Collegiate
Kingstree
Aynor
Dillon
Lamar
Andrews
Georgetown
Waccamaw
Carvers Bay
Johnsonville
Green Sea Floyds
Cross
Hemingway
East Clarendon
Latta
Mullins
Lake View
Marlboro County
Cheraw
SCISA Games:
King’s Academy
Clarendon Hall
Florence Christian
Hammond
Dillon Christian
Carolina Academy
Cardinal Newman
Pee Dee Academy
CA Johnson
Trinity Collegiate
North Carolina Games:
Scotland
Terry Sanford
Fairmont
Purnell Swett