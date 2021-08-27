The Blitz Week 1 – Scores, Highlights, and Video

Pro Football Challenge

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s week 1 of the high school football season for some across our viewing area. Below are the latest scores and highlights from around the Grand Strand, Pee Dee, and parts of North Carolina.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Carolina Forest
Fort Dorchester

Manning
South Florence

Cheraw
West Florence

Marion
Timmonsville

Waccamaw
Philip Simmons

Dillon Christian
Florence Christian

McBee
Pee Dee Academy

King’s Academy
Thomas Sumter

Trinity Collegiate
Wilson Hall

Hoggard
Scotland (NC)

SATURDAY NIGHT SCORES:

North Myrtle Beach
Loris – 7pm

Hartsville
May River – 7pm

