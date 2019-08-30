The Blitz – Week 1 Scores, Highlights, Pictures

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) -- Our first Blitz Pee Dee player of the week goes to Latta Quarterback/Linebacker Chandler Matthews. The senior was a tank on the ground scoring four rushing touchdowns on 11 carries. He also had some big stops on defense with six tackles in the Vikings win over Mullins.

The Vikings and Coach Iseman now turn their attention to the 1-0 Marion Swamp Foxes tomorrow night.