Breaking News Alert
Hurricane Dorian now a major Category 3 storm
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

The Blitz – Week 1 Scores, Highlights, Pictures

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Here are the latest scores, highlights, and pictures from Week 1 of the high school football season across our portion of the Carolinas.

West Florence
Darlington

Nation Ford
Conway

Carolina Forest
Lower Richland

Hilton Head Island
St. James

Hartsville
South Florence

Myrtle Beach
Hanahan

Cheraw
Marlboro County

Loris
North Myrtle Beach

Wilson
Manning

Dillon
Purnell Swett (NC)

Lake City
Lakewood

Georgetown
Philip Simmons

Lake View
Johnsonville

Hemingway
Andrews

Latta
Marion

Timmonsville
Edisto

Hannah-Pamplico
Green Sea Floyds

Central
Lamar

East Clarendon
Scott’s Branch

McBee
Chesterfield

Gray’s Creek
Fairmont (NC)

Lumberton (NC)
Pine Forest (NC)

Scotland (NC)
Hoggard (NC)

King’s Academy
Florence Christian

Trinity-Byrnes
Hammond

Robert E. Lee
Pee Dee Academy

Northwood Academy
Dillon Christian

Dorchester Academy
Carolina Academy

Christian Academy of MB
Williamsburg Academy

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: