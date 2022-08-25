MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football season is now underway for all our teams across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from around the area.

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORE:

Green Sea Floyds 0
Johnsonville 28 (Final)

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

St. James
Philip Simmons

Carolina Forest
Summerville

Silver Bluff
Socastee

Darlington
Hartsville

West Florence
Lake City

Oceanside Collegiate
South Florence

Loris
North Myrtle Beach

Wilson
Marion

Waccamaw
Carvers Bay

Kingstree
Aynor

Georgetown
Andrews

Lamar
Dillon

Cheraw
Marlboro County

Lake View
Mullins

Latta
East Clarendon

Hannah-Pamplico
North Central

Hemingway
Cross

Carolina Academy
Dillon Christian

Hammond
Florence Christian

King’s Academy
Conway Christian

Trinity Collegiate
SECIS Georgia

Pee Dee Academy
Cardinal Newman

Purnell Swett (NC)
Fairmont (NC)

Scotland (NC)
Hoggard

SATURDAY NIGHT SCORE:

Conway
Myrtle Beach – 7pm Kick