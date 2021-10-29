Pro Football Challenge

The Blitz – Week 10 scores and highlights

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Green Sea Floyds and Lake View square off in our Blitz Game of the Week at 7:30pm

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s the final week of the high school football regular season! Below are the latest scores and highlights from across the region. All games kickoff at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted and the home team is listed on the bottom.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Carolina Forest
St. James

Conway
Sumter

Socastee
Waccamaw

North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach

South Florence
West Florence – 7:05pm

Darlington
Hartsville

Allendale-Fairfax
Marlboro County

Dillon
Manning

Lakewood
Georgetown

Latta
Johnsonville

Chesterfield
Cheraw

Carvers Bay
Andrews

Hannah-Pamplico
Timmonsville

Green Sea Floyds
Lake View

Lamar
Scott’s Branch

McBee
Lewisville

Kingstree
Hemingway

CE Murray
East Clarendon

Cardinal Newman
Trinity Collegiate

Carolina Academy
Pee Dee Academy

Calhoun Academy
Christian Academy of MB

Dillon Christian
King’s Academy

Richmond
Scotland (NC)

Purnell Swett
Lumberton (NC)

Fairmont (NC)
Midway

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories