The Blitz – Week 10 scores and highlights

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (NewsNation Now) — Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old blogger, vanished while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in August. Petito’s body was found at a camping area in Wyoming in September, days after a nationwide search was launched.

Laundrie was last seen by his parents Sept. 13, nearly a week before Petito’s body was found and just days before he was named a person of interest in her disappearance. The manhunt for him began on Sept. 17. Laundrie was found dead in the Carlton Reserve near his home on Oct. 20.