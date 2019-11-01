The Blitz – Week 10 Scores and Highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football regular season wraps up in South Carolina, North Carolina has one more week to go. Below are the scores and highlights from all the action on November 1st.
Friday Night Scores:
South Florence
West Florence
Carolina Forest
Conway
St. James
Socastee
Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach
Wilson
Marlboro County
Darlington
Hartsville
Aynor
Lake City
Cheraw
Dillon
Loris
Marion
Hanahan
Waccamaw
Academic Magnet
Georgetown
Latta
Mullins
Andrews
Hannah-Pamplico
Johnsonville
East Clarendon
Kingstree
Carvers Bay
Lewisville
Chesterfield
Lake View
Hemingway
Great Falls
Timmonsville
Lamar
McBee
Carolina Academy
Pee Dee Academy
Christian Academy of MB
King’s Academy
Florence Christian
Williamsburg Academy
Robert E. Lee
Trinity-Byrnes
Thomas Sumter
Dillon Christian
Fairmont (NC)
East Columbus (NC)
Purnell Swett (NC)
Hoke (NC)
Scotland (NC)
Lumberton (NC)