The Blitz – Week 10 Scores and Highlights

With a win on Friday night, Carolina Forest will be the Region 6-5A regular season champions.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The high school football regular season wraps up in South Carolina, North Carolina has one more week to go. Below are the scores and highlights from all the action on November 1st.

Friday Night Scores:

South Florence
West Florence

Carolina Forest
Conway

St. James
Socastee

Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach

Wilson
Marlboro County

Darlington
Hartsville

Aynor
Lake City

Cheraw
Dillon

Loris
Marion

Hanahan
Waccamaw

Academic Magnet
Georgetown

Latta
Mullins

Andrews
Hannah-Pamplico

Johnsonville
East Clarendon

Kingstree
Carvers Bay

Lewisville
Chesterfield

Lake View
Hemingway

Great Falls
Timmonsville

Lamar
McBee

Carolina Academy
Pee Dee Academy

Christian Academy of MB
King’s Academy

Florence Christian
Williamsburg Academy

Robert E. Lee
Trinity-Byrnes

Thomas Sumter
Dillon Christian

Fairmont (NC)
East Columbus (NC)

Purnell Swett (NC)
Hoke (NC)

Scotland (NC)
Lumberton (NC)

