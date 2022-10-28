MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s the final week of the high school football regular season, a ton of rivalry games and big contests as teams look to clinch Region titles and a berths in the November postseason. Below are the games with the home team on the bottom. Kickoff times are 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY NIGHT SCORE:

Hannah-Pamplico 32

Lake View 40 (Final)

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Socastee

Wando

St. James

Carolina Forest

Conway

Sumter

West Florence

South Florence

North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach

Hartsville

Wilson

Loris

Aynor

Darlington

Lake City

Marlboro County

Camden

Waccamaw

Manning

Georgetown

Dillon

Marion

Mullins

Cheraw

Chesterfield

East Clarendon

Scott’s Branch

Johnsonville

Hemingway

Green Sea Floyds

Latta

FRIDAY NIGHT SCISA CONTESTS:

Florence Christian

Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy

Williamsburg Academy

Conway Christian

Andrew Jackson

Dillon Christian

Thomas Sumter

Laurence Manning

Trinity Collegiate

Lee Academy

King’s Academy

FRIDAY NIGHT N.C. SCOREBOARD:

Red Springs

Fairmont (NC)

Scotland (NC)

Richmond

Lumberton (NC)

Purnell Swett (NC)