MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s the final week of the high school football regular season, a ton of rivalry games and big contests as teams look to clinch Region titles and a berths in the November postseason. Below are the games with the home team on the bottom. Kickoff times are 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted.
THURSDAY NIGHT SCORE:
Hannah-Pamplico 32
Lake View 40 (Final)
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:
Socastee
Wando
St. James
Carolina Forest
Conway
Sumter
West Florence
South Florence
North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach
Hartsville
Wilson
Loris
Aynor
Darlington
Lake City
Marlboro County
Camden
Waccamaw
Manning
Georgetown
Dillon
Marion
Mullins
Cheraw
Chesterfield
East Clarendon
Scott’s Branch
Johnsonville
Hemingway
Green Sea Floyds
Latta
FRIDAY NIGHT SCISA CONTESTS:
Florence Christian
Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy
Williamsburg Academy
Conway Christian
Andrew Jackson
Dillon Christian
Thomas Sumter
Laurence Manning
Trinity Collegiate
Lee Academy
King’s Academy
FRIDAY NIGHT N.C. SCOREBOARD:
Red Springs
Fairmont (NC)
Scotland (NC)
Richmond
Lumberton (NC)
Purnell Swett (NC)