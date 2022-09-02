MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s a football Friday night across the area! Below are the games, scores, and highlights from Week 2 of the season from across our region. All games begin at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Marlboro County
Scotland (NC) – 7pm kickoff

St. James
Myrtle Beach

Socastee
West Florence

Dillon
Wilson

Conway
Ashley Ridge

Hartsville
Camden

Carolina Forest
Oceanside Collegiate

South Florence
Orangeburg-Wilkinson

North Myrtle Beach
West Brunswick (NC)

Lake City
Kingstree

Ashley (NC)
Waccamaw

Central
Marion

Georgetown
Philip Simmons

Cheraw
Hannah-Pamplico

Andrews
Carvers Bay

Loris
South Columbus (NC)

Mullins
Green Sea Floyds

Hemingway
Lake View

McBee
Latta

Manning
East Clarendon

Legion Collegiate
Lamar

Dillon Christian
Clarendon Hall

Dorchester Academy
Conway Christian

Florence Christian
Williamsburg Academy

Pee Dee Academy
Carolina Academy

Trinity Collegiate
Cardinal Newman

Laney
Lumberton (NC)

Fairmont (NC)
Westover