The Blitz, week 2 scores and highlights

(NEXSTAR) – Alaska Airlines is hoping to encourage workers to get vaccinated by taking away “special COVID pay” for unvaccinated employees who become exposed or infected.

In a statement released Thursday, the carrier announced new protocol for unvaccinated employees, including testing requirements and a mandatory “vaccine education program.” But the airline’s efforts also include taking away paid time off benefits for unvaccinated staff members who cannot come to work after becoming sickened with, or exposed to, the coronavirus.