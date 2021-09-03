The Blitz, week 2 scores and highlights

Pro Football Challenge

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s a high school football Friday night across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, below are the scores and highlights from the night in our region. All games are 7:30pm kickoffs unless otherwise noted.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

New Hanover (NC)
Carolina Forest – 7pm

Cheraw
Darlington

Camden
Hartsville

South Florence
Irmo

Ashley Ridge
Wilson – 7:05pm

Waccamaw
Eugene Ashley (NC)

Andrew Jackson
Mullins

Timmonsville
McBee

Lake View
East Clarendon

Manning
Hannah-Pamplico

Pee Dee Academy
Florence Christian

St. John’s
Dillon Christian

Conway Christian
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach

Westover
Fairmont (NC)

Lumberton (NC)
Laney

SATURDAY NIGHT SCORE:

Lamar
Lakewood

