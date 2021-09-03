The Blitz, week 2 scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s a high school football Friday night across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, below are the scores and highlights from the night in our region. All games are 7:30pm kickoffs unless otherwise noted.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:
New Hanover (NC)
Carolina Forest – 7pm
Cheraw
Darlington
Camden
Hartsville
South Florence
Irmo
Ashley Ridge
Wilson – 7:05pm
Waccamaw
Eugene Ashley (NC)
Andrew Jackson
Mullins
Timmonsville
McBee
Lake View
East Clarendon
Manning
Hannah-Pamplico
Pee Dee Academy
Florence Christian
St. John’s
Dillon Christian
Conway Christian
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach
Westover
Fairmont (NC)
Lumberton (NC)
Laney
SATURDAY NIGHT SCORE:
Lamar
Lakewood