The Blitz – Week 2 scores, highlights, and pictures

Johnsonville will look to run their record to 2-0 as they travel to Timmonsville on Friday night.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the latest scores, highlights, and pictures from Week 2 of the SCHSL high school football season, along with the our SCISA schools. All from games taking place on October 2.

FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:

Conway 0
Carolina Forest 42 (Final)

Socastee 20
St. James 14 (Final)

South Florence 7
North Myrtle Beach 35 (Final)

Myrtle Beach 41
Georgetown 7 (Final)

West Florence 33
Hartsville 28 (Final)

Wilson 48
Darlington 0 (Final)

Aynor 34
Dillon 40 (Final)

Loris 12
Waccamaw 7 (Final)

Crestwood 28
Marlboro County 0 (Final)

Lakewood 25
Lake City 36 (Final)

Andrews 28
Mullins 0 (Final)

Kingstree 18
Marion 14 (Final)

Johnsonville 42
Timmonsville 6 (Final)

East Clarendon 14
Lake View 42 (Final)

McBee 3
Lamar 32 (Final)

Hannah-Pamplico 12
Green Sea Floyds 28 (Final)

Carvers Bay 48
Scott’s Branch 0 (Final)

SCISA Scoreboard:

Williamsburg Academy 7
Pee Dee Academy 35 (Final)

Laurence Manning 35
Florence Christian 0 (Final)

Robert E. Lee Academy 29
Dillon Christian 15 (Final)

Trinity Collegiate 0
Hammond 19 (Final)

