The Blitz – Week 2 scores, highlights, and pictures

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football’s Sun Belt Conference road game at Louisiana will now be played on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Cajun Field. Kickoff is set for Noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, the game was moved up one week after the Ragin’ Cajuns’ matchup against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 7, was postponed.