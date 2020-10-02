The Blitz – Week 2 scores, highlights, and pictures

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Below are the latest scores, highlights, and pictures from Week 2 of the SCHSL high school football season, along with the our SCISA schools. All from games taking place on October 2.
FRIDAY NIGHT SCORES:
Conway 0
Carolina Forest 42 (Final)
Socastee 20
St. James 14 (Final)
South Florence 7
North Myrtle Beach 35 (Final)
Myrtle Beach 41
Georgetown 7 (Final)
West Florence 33
Hartsville 28 (Final)
Wilson 48
Darlington 0 (Final)
Aynor 34
Dillon 40 (Final)
Loris 12
Waccamaw 7 (Final)
Crestwood 28
Marlboro County 0 (Final)
Lakewood 25
Lake City 36 (Final)
Andrews 28
Mullins 0 (Final)
Kingstree 18
Marion 14 (Final)
Johnsonville 42
Timmonsville 6 (Final)
East Clarendon 14
Lake View 42 (Final)
McBee 3
Lamar 32 (Final)
Hannah-Pamplico 12
Green Sea Floyds 28 (Final)
Carvers Bay 48
Scott’s Branch 0 (Final)
SCISA Scoreboard:
Williamsburg Academy 7
Pee Dee Academy 35 (Final)
Laurence Manning 35
Florence Christian 0 (Final)
Robert E. Lee Academy 29
Dillon Christian 15 (Final)
Trinity Collegiate 0
Hammond 19 (Final)