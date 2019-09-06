The Blitz – Week 2 Scores, Highlights, Pictures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Week 2 of the high school football season will be split into a couple different plays for those in the Pee Dee. Most squads will play on Friday night, while others will wait until Monday and even Tuesday. Schools in the Grand Strand and Horry County will not play this week, but will return to school on Monday ensuring they’ll participate in Week 3.

Friday Night Scores:

South Florence
Wilson

Scotland County (NC)
Marlboro County

Camden
Hartsville

Darlington
Lamar

Latta
Dillon

Lee Central
Timmonsville

Florence Christian
Laurence Manning

Dillon Christian
Robert E. Lee

Carolina Academy
Williamsburg Academy

Thomas Sumter
Trinity-Byrnes

Mullins
Marion – Monday (6:30pm)

South View
Purnell Swett (NC) – Monday (6pm)

Cape Fear
Lumberton (NC) – Monday (7pm)

South Columbus (NC)
Loris – Monday (7:30pm)

South Columbus
Lake View – Tuesday (6:30pm)

