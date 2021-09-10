Pro Football Challenge

The Blitz – Week 3 scores and highlights

Pee Dee Academy will look to stay unbeaten when they host the King’s Academy at 7:30pm.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s another high school football Friday night across the area. Below are the games, scores, and highlights after the Blitz for your viewing pleasure. All games are 7:30pm kickoffs, unless otherwise noted.

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES:

Socastee
St. James

Carolina Forest
Sumter

Scotland (NC)
Marlboro County

Wallace Rose-Hill (NC)
North Myrtle Beach

West Florence
West Brunswick (NC) – 7pm

Gilbert
Hartsville

Myrtle Beach
Oceanside Collegiate

Waccamaw
Manning

Wilson
Goose Creek

Lee Central
Mullins

Loris
Cheraw

Kingstree
Latta

Lake View
Fairmont (NC) – 7pm

Lamar
Timberland

King’s Academy
Pee Dee Academy

Carolina Academy
Spartanburg Christian

Thomas Sumter
Dillon Christian

St. John’s Christian
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach

