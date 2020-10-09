The Blitz – Week 3 scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s week 3 of the high school football season in the SCHSL. Below are the latest scores and highlights from all the action in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
THURSDAY SCORE:
Darlington 19
South Florence 51 (Final)
FRIDAY SCORES:
Carolina Forest
Sumter
Socastee
Conway
Lamar
St. James
West Florence
Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach
Wilson
Waccamaw
Aynor
Georgetown
Loris
Marlboro County
Lakewood
Lake City
Camden
Latta
Mullins
Kingstree
Andrews
Cheraw
Andrew Jackson
Lake View
Johnsonville
CE Murray
Green Sea Floyds
Timmonsville
Hannah-Pamplico
Carvers Bay
East Clarendon
Scott’s Branch
Hemingway
SCISA Scoreboard:
King’s Academy
Christian Academy of MB
Dillon Christian
Williamsburg Academy
Pee Dee Academy
Spartanburg Christian
Oakbrook Prep
Florence Christian
Robert E. Lee
Carolina Academy
Porter Gaud
Trinity Collegiate