The Blitz – Week 3 scores and highlights

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) - North Myrtle Beach running back Nyliek Livingston has some out of the gate firing in 2 games this season for the Chiefs. This week, he's our Grand Strand player of the week for his performance against South Florence. Livingston ran for 189 yards and 2 touchdowns in their 35-7 win over the Bruins.

Coach Matt Reel added this: "He had a great night, he's had 2 good weeks in a row. He's a great kid, he works every single day he's a leader for us in the weight room, sprints whatever it is, he's trying to be first."