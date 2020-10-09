The Blitz – Week 3 scores and highlights

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s week 3 of the high school football season in the SCHSL. Below are the latest scores and highlights from all the action in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

THURSDAY SCORE:

Darlington 19
South Florence 51 (Final)

FRIDAY SCORES:

Carolina Forest
Sumter

Socastee
Conway

Lamar
St. James

West Florence
Myrtle Beach

North Myrtle Beach
Wilson

Waccamaw
Aynor

Georgetown
Loris

Marlboro County
Lakewood

Lake City
Camden

Latta
Mullins

Kingstree
Andrews

Cheraw
Andrew Jackson

Lake View
Johnsonville

CE Murray
Green Sea Floyds

Timmonsville
Hannah-Pamplico

Carvers Bay
East Clarendon

Scott’s Branch
Hemingway

SCISA Scoreboard:

King’s Academy
Christian Academy of MB

Dillon Christian
Williamsburg Academy

Pee Dee Academy
Spartanburg Christian

Oakbrook Prep
Florence Christian

Robert E. Lee
Carolina Academy

Porter Gaud
Trinity Collegiate

